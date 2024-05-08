header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
L.A. County Ends Storm Season with 96.3 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater
| Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Water drop


More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.

During that period, LA County harvested enough water to meet the needs of more than 2.4 million people for a year, about 24 percent of the region’s annual demand.

The announcement comes during California’s Water Awareness Month, May 1-31.

“Water is our most precious natural resource, especially as cycles of drought, wildfire, and flood threaten our region’s water supply,” said Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath. “The more water we capture and store locally, the more we are able to reduce our reliance on imported supplies and ensure the entire region has access to safe, clean, and reliable water.”

The County’s 14 major dams—including Big Tujunga and Pacoima in the LA River Watershed and Cogswell, San Gabriel, and Morris dams in the mountains above Azusa—capture significant amounts of stormwater to help recharge local groundwater basins through spreading grounds operations at 27 County-operated facilities. The County and municipal water agencies across the region have also invested in both large and small-scale infrastructure projects to help increase the local water supply through groundwater recharge, water recycling, and conservation strategies.

Between the last two storm seasons, Downtown LA set a new rainfall record for the wettest back-to-back years since the late 1800s, noted Director of Los Angeles County Public Works Mark Pestrella P.E.

“Because of the weather whiplash effects of climate change, it is critical that we capture and store as much stormwater as possible during these above average storm seasons—so the region is prepared during the inevitable drought years to come,” Pestrella said.

One of the major benefactors of the County’s stored groundwater is the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. With 681,000 water customers, LADWP is the largest municipal water and power utility in the nation.

The LA County Region is committed to increasing its local water resilience. The LA County Water Plan, adopted in late 2023, was developed collaboratively among LA County Public Works, local water agencies, tribes, and a wide range of municipal and nonprofit stakeholders. With over 200 water supply agencies and numerous other wastewater treatment, flood control, and land management agencies within the region, the County Water Plan builds upon and complements many existing local and regional water planning efforts.

For more information on all things water in the LA County Region, visit waterforla.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Warning For May 8

Ocean Water Warning For May 8
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month with Programs Promoting Mental Health, Wellbeing

L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month with Programs Promoting Mental Health, Wellbeing
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
L.A. County Library is deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all its neighbors.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Ends Storm Season with 96.3 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater

L.A. County Ends Storm Season with 96.3 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake

June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month

LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month
Monday, May 6, 2024
During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Awards $1.3 Billion in State Board-Approved Community Schools Implementation Grants
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California State Board of Education approved $1.3 billion in community schools implementation grants today as proposed by the California Department of Education. 
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Awards $1.3 Billion in State Board-Approved Community Schools Implementation Grants
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
Bob’s Discount Furniture and Los Angeles Rams Announce Partnership in Celebration of Community
Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Los Angeles Rams announce a multi-year partnership, which will bring together like-minded organizations with a shared commitment to serving their local communities. 
Bob’s Discount Furniture and Los Angeles Rams Announce Partnership in Celebration of Community
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Color My World on Oct. 18
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month with Programs Promoting Mental Health, Wellbeing
L.A. County Library is deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all its neighbors.
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month with Programs Promoting Mental Health, Wellbeing
L.A. County Ends Storm Season with 96.3 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater
More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.
L.A. County Ends Storm Season with 96.3 Billion Gallons of Captured Stormwater
Californians Have One Year to Secure Their REAL ID Before Federal Enforcement Begins
More than 17.4 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 139,605 from April 2024 according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Californians Have One Year to Secure Their REAL ID Before Federal Enforcement Begins
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
Don’t miss out on Wednesday, May 8,  from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when California State University, Northridge’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research Symposium will feature live hip-hop performances, DJ’s, dancers, graffiti installations, food trucks, and more.
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
SCV Chamber Launches New Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its newest initiative, "The Voice(s) of Business" podcast in partnership with SCAN Media, LLC and 95Visual.
SCV Chamber Launches New Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
The 2024 California Institute of the Arts graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 10 on the Valencia campus of CalArts. Honorary Degree recipients will include actor Keanu Reeves and director/writer/producer Gina Prince Bythewood.
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
Graduation season is around the corner for the graduating seniors of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Members of the California Institute of the Arts community, industry representatives and friends and family journeyed to Los Angeles's Miracle Mile neighborhood to celebrate Character Animation students’ films at the 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show.
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced it will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico after more than a decade, for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026.
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for the monthly After Hours Mixer, an evening of networking and fun at Chronic Tacos.
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
Get ready to level up your small business game. The next Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will be held Thursday, May 9 and features Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Team Department of Economic Opportuntiy, city of Los Angeles and partners at Mission College in Sylmar.
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
College of the Canyons has captured the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship, the ninth in program history, after turning its opening round lead into a four-stroke advantage over runner-up Cypress College on Monday, May 6 at Rio Bravo Country Club.
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the pickleball courts at Bouquet Canyon Park will be closed on Wednesday, May 8, for necessary maintenance on the windscreens.
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
SCVNews.com