L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-four people who died were over the age of 65 years old; seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 31,197 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,512 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,397 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 110 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 5,363 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for nearly 227,000 individuals and 12% of people testing positive.

Santa Clarita Valley Saturday Update

Of the 724 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 479

Castaic (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility): 170

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 28

Stevenson Ranch: 21

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 6

Val Verde: 5

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Agua Dulce: 2

Elizabeth Lake 1

Henry Mayo Saturday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital did not release numbers Saturday because it has switched to a weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, spokesman Patrick Moody said.

“Unless there is a development (an additional deceased), we have gone to releasing new numbers only on Wednesdays, since the situation is relatively stable now,” he said.

As of Wednesday, which was the last time numbers were released, of the 897 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 165 tested positive, 819 were negative, 30 were pending and 17 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. Fifty-five COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

The hospital has confirmed 6 deaths from COVID-19 to date.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, Moody said.

“Many people in our community are experiencing profound loss because their loved ones have passed away from COVID-19. We keep you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you are out and about this weekend, please take every precaution since anyone of us, even if we are not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others. When outside your home, always stay 6 feet away from everyone and wear a cloth face covering securely over your nose and mouth if there are others near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the journey of recovery so that we don’t find ourselves with large increases in hospitalizations and deaths that would require us to reinstitute restrictions.”

Public Health issued a five-stage roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to slowly relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. Currently, LA County is in phase two which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only. Car dealership showrooms can reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures. Trails and golf courses can also open, but pro shops remain closed. Everyone must continue to adhere to physical distancing measures and use cloth face coverings. Later next week, additional restrictions may be lifted to include other retailers, manufacturers, and recreational facilities.

The next three stages of the roadmap to recovery include the potential opening in phases to include higher-risk institutions and businesses such as movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed later by conventions and spectator events, and finally to normal operations for all sectors. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to. Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Interactive Dashboard

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. Visit Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard here

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.