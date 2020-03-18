[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

L.A. County Wednesday: 46 New Cases, Total 190
| Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
46 new cases - COVID-19 symptoms

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 46 new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of an investigation.

To date, Public Health has identified 190 cases across all areas in LA County, so everyone needs to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“We will see an increase in positive cases today, tomorrow and for the coming weeks, but that doesn’t mean our actions to slow the spread of the virus are not working. The measures we are taking in LA County will help flatten the curve,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “By slowing the spread of the virus, we will protect our healthcare system and most vulnerable residents.”

Public Health issued a Health Officer Order to prohibit group events and gatherings, require social distancing measures and the closure of certain businesses, including bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment centers. The Order along with guidance can be found online here.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

* Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.
* Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.
* For gatherings of less than 50 people, social distancing measures must be followed.
* Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.
* This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.
* If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen.
* Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
* Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.
* Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.
* Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 190 Total Cases
* Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 180
* Long Beach — 8
* Pasadena — 2

By City
* Alhambra — 1
* Arcadia –2
* Beverly Hills — 4
* Carson — 1
* Culver City –2
* Diamond Bar –2
* Gardena –1
* Glendale — 4
* Inglewood — 1
* La Mirada –3
* Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills — 1
* Los Angeles – Boyle Heights — 5
* Los Angeles – Brentwood — 2
* Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove — 1
* Los Angeles – Eagle Rock — 1
* Los Angeles – Encino — 6
* Los Angeles – Granada Hills — 3
* Los Angeles – Hollywood — 5
* Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills — 2
* Los Angeles – Koreatown — 1
* Los Angeles – Mar Vista — 1
* Los Angeles – Melrose — 10
* Los Angeles – North Hollywood — 2
* Los Angeles – Northridge — 1
* Los Angeles – Reseda –1
* Los Angeles – San Pedro — 1
* Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks — 4
* Los Angeles – Silverlake — 1
* Los Angeles – Sylmar — 1
* Los Angeles – Tarzana — 5
* Los Angeles – Venice — 4
* Los Angeles – West Adams — 1
* Los Angeles – West Hills –3
* Los Angeles – West Los Angeles — 1
* Los Angeles – West Vernon — 1
* Los Angeles – Westchester — 2
* Los Angeles – Woodland Hills — 3
* Lynwood — 1
* Manhattan Beach — 4
* Monterey Park — 2
* San Dimas — 1
* Santa Clarita — 2
* Santa Monica — 3
* South Pasadena — 1
* Torrance — 2
* Walnut — 1
* West Hollywood — 11
* City of Los Angeles – Communities < 25000 -- 32 * County Los Angeles - Unincorporated Areas, Cities and Communities < 25000 -- 30 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service
As Santa Clarita Valley students remain home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William S. Hart Union High School District will continue to provide school lunches to students on a "grab-and-go" basis.
Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond voiced his support for the comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document issued by Governor Newsom Thursday.
State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance
Newsom: Most California Schools May Be Closed Until Fall
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
Newsom: Most California Schools May Be Closed Until Fall
COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have outlined 10 ways people who possibly have or have been confirmed to have COVID-19 can do to manage their health at home.
COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home
DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for COVID-19 Fight
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for COVID-19 Fight
Crime Impact Team Deputies ‘Keeping the Peace,’ Arrest 4
Crime Impact Team deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested four people Thursday night, including a pair of wanted robbery suspects and two others on narcotics charges.
Crime Impact Team Deputies ‘Keeping the Peace,’ Arrest 4
Homeless People in Los Angeles in the Time of COVID-19
Several hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the closure of many public places to slow the spread of the COVID-19, homeless people woke up wondering where they could go to shower and charge their phones.
Homeless People in Los Angeles in the Time of COVID-19
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not be accepting in-person payments or providing in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all County buildings to the public.
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
All Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice. However, DPSS will continue to provide services through its website and call centers.
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Department store giants Nordstrom and Macy's announced the temporary closure of their establishments. Their respective statements can be found below:
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
On Saturday, March 14, it was announced that all of LA County Library’s 86 locations will be closed to the public through March 31.
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections
UPS: Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Through Touching Packages Low
UPS is following guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
UPS: Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Through Touching Packages Low
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Groupon responds to the coronavirus outbreak by extending the expiration date on its vouchers.
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
