LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county and proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning.

“I have signed a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency. I want to reiterate this is not a response rooted in panic,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “We’ve been preparing with our local, state and federal partners for the likelihood of this scenario.”

“‘Proclaiming a state of emergency enhances our preparedness and response capabilities, while also providing opportunities to seek assistance from state and federal partners,” Barger said. “We must all remain vigilant.”

Public Health confirmed that six new cases have been found in Los Angeles County.

“We know of an assumed known exposure source for all six of our new cases that we are announcing today,” said Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. “That means as of today, we still don’t have known cases of community transmission.”

The public needs to prepare for the possibility of business disruptions, school closures and modifications or cancellations of select public events, according to Ferrer.

“We ask everyone to start practicing sort of what we call simple social distancing practices,” said Ferrer. “Use verbal salutations in place of handshakes and hugs …and whenever possible, try to keep 6 feet between you and other people that you don’t know at large events.”

Three of the cases were travelers who traveled in Italy, two cases were family members of someone who tested positive for the virus, and one case had a job that exposed them to travelers from other countries who may have been infectious, according to Ferrer.

Where the new cases were located is not available at this time.