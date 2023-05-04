Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton

College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.

No. 12 Canyons (23-15, 12-6) will travel to face No. 5 Fullerton College (26-13-1, 16-5) in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, May 5. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday, May 6. If necessary, a third game would take place at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Canyons finished the regular season third in the Western State Conference (WSC), East Division standings behind co-conference champions Bakersfield (26-13, 15-3) and Antelope Valley College (26-14, 15-3). The Lady Cougars dropped their final four games down the stretch with losses coming to top-ranked programs Palomar, Bakersfield and AVC.

COC was the No. 17 ranked team in the state and No. 9 ranked team in Southern California according to the final regular season California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association (3CFCA) statewide rankings, released April 26.

Fullerton was the state’s No. 9 ranked team while checking in at No. 4 in the regional rankings. The Hornets finished runner-up in the Orange Empire Conference (OEC) behind conference champions Cypress College (34-6, 19-2).

The full schedule of CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoff matchups is listed here.

The 2023 CCCAA State Championship tournament will be held May 18-21 at Mt. San Antonio College.

