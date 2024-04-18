COC Names Nichole Muro, Angelo Aleman Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Angelo Aleman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 8-13. Muro and Aleman are the 16th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Nichole Muro / Softball

Muro pitched in all four of the Lady Cougars’ games, picking up a pair of important victories in the process.

The Vasquez High School graduate was spectacular in COC’s 3-2 home victory over conference leader L.A. Mission College on April 9, which gave head coach John Wissmath his 400th career win at the college. Muro scattered 10 hits with one walk but was able to remain unscathed until the final inning. She also made an offensive impact with an RBI double in the fifth that gave Canyon an early 1-0 advantage.

Three days later, Muro was back in the circle for another strong outing vs. top-ranked Moorpark College. The Lady Cougars’ 7-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader snapped the Raiders’ 17-game win streak. Muro finished 1-for-3 at the plate while tossing the full seven innings and allowing four earned runs. She also pitched the first five innings of the second contest, an 8-7 victory for COC.

Over her last six starts, Muro has posted a 3-1 record pitching the full seven innings on three occasions.

Angelo Aleman / Baseball

Aleman had a stellar week at the plate to help Canyons win its second straight Western State Conference (WSC), South Division series over Antelope Valley College.

The sophomore out of Maranatha High School finished the first game of the series an impressive 3-for-5 with a walk, double, triple and home run, four runs, an RBI and stolen base in COC’s 14-12 home win over the Marauders.

Later in the week, Aleman was 1-for-4 with a walk in the Cougars lone loss of the series. He then erupted for two home runs during a 2-for-4 day in COC’s series-clinching 10-5 victory at Mike Gillespie Field on April 12.

Aleman finished the week 6-for-13 with three walks, a double, triple, three home runs, six runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. For the season, he’s batting .317 with 38 hits to rank third on the club.

