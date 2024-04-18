Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3

Story by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons made quick work of visiting L.A. Valley College in a shortened 11-3 home victory that came on a day in which the program unveiled its newly named Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room during a pre-game dedication ceremony.

Canyons (16-19, 6-4) used the occasion to shake off a brief two-game slide that came at the hands of Fullerton College during a non-conference road doubleheader on Monday.

Tuesday’s pre-game ceremony, which attracted a gathering of college administrators, faculty and staff, as well as Jenkins’ family, friends and supporters, was held in honor of the longtime board member and ardent softball program supporter’s nearly 40 years of service to the district. Jenkins passed in early 2023. Shortly thereafter the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees passed a resolution to name the softball team room facility in Jenkins’ honor.

Following a ceremonial first pitch from Michele’s husband, Dr. Gregory Jenkins, Canyons quickly jumped out to a 7-0 first inning lead. COC took advantage of five walks and two hit batters from the L.A. Valley pitching staff in the opening frame. Lily Baggot, Lexy Angulo and Ryan Shepherd all recorded key hits to aid in establishing the early advantage.

LAVC (2-25, 0-10) turned to its bullpen after just three batters and was eventually able to slow down the Cougars’ bats.

COC didn’t score again until Hayley Neale‘s RBI double in the fifth inning put the score at 8-3. Kate Garcia followed up with an RBI double of her own later in the inning.Shepherd’s inside-the-park home run put an exclamation point on the day and ended the game in a mercy rule final score of 11-3.

COC starter Lexy Angulo (8-8) started the game and earned the win. She was charged with two earned runs, and recorded six strikeouts alongside a walk.

Top Performers

– Lexy Angulo – 2-for-3, RBI / W (8-8), 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K

– Lily Baggot – 1-for-1, R, 2 RBI, SB

– Kate Garcia – 2-for-3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI SB

– Hayley Neale – 1-for-2, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI

– Ryan Shepherd – 2-for-3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons continues conference play Thursday, April 18 at Bakersfield College. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Cougars return home for a non-conference doubleheader vs. Palomar College on Saturday, April 20. Those contests are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

COC will play its final regular season home game Tuesday, April 23 vs. Citrus College. That game, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will be preceded by a brief ‘Sophomore Day’ ceremony.

The regular season concludes Wednesday, April 24 with a non-conference tilt at Long Beach City College. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

