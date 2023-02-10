header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica
| Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
COC Tennis

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons won its second straight match, this time taking out host Santa Monica College by a 6-3 final score, good for its first conference victory of the season, on Tuesday.

Once again it was the doubles duos of Jennifer Russell/Ellie Wingo and Faith Abt/Arana Llosa earning a pair of early points, both in convincing fashion, for COC.

Santa Monica (0-3) took a pair of points in No. 1 and No. 2 singles play but was swept in the final four spots.

Russell earned a third straight singles victory while playing from the No. 3 spot. Wingo also earned her third singles victory of the season in straight sets from the No. 4 position.

Arana Llosa and Faith Abt also found success allowing Canyons to sweep the final four singles spots.

Canyons (2-3, 1-1) has now notched back-to-back wins ahead of its home match vs. Ventura College on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Full results from Tuesday’s match vs. Santa Monica are below:

Doubles

  1. Ashley Villarta/Lexi Paunovic (COC) loses to Nicole West/Mia Ogebee (SMC) — 1-8
  2. Jennifer Russell/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Veronica Gerlach/Isabella Bennett (SMC) — 8-1
  3. Faith Abt/Marie Arana Llosa (COC) defeats Fumi Matsuura/Silke Eicholz (SMC) — 8-0

Singles

  1. Lexi Paunovic (COC) loses to Nicole West (SMC) — 1-6, 1-6
  2. Ashley Villarta (COC) loses to Mia Ogebee (SMC) — 2-6, 6-7 (4)
  3. Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Veronica Gerlach (SMC) — 6-4, 6-1
  4. Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Fumi Matsuura (SMC) — 6-0, 6-0
  5. Marie Arana Llosa (COC) defeats Isabella Bennett (SMC) — 6-0, 6-3
  6. Faith Abt (COC) defeats Silke Eicholz (SMC) — 6-0, 6-2

Stay up to date on all this season's action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
