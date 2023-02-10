Lady Cougs Earn First Conference Win of Season Against Santa Monica

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its second straight match, this time taking out host Santa Monica College by a 6-3 final score, good for its first conference victory of the season, on Tuesday.

Once again it was the doubles duos of Jennifer Russell/Ellie Wingo and Faith Abt/Arana Llosa earning a pair of early points, both in convincing fashion, for COC.

Santa Monica (0-3) took a pair of points in No. 1 and No. 2 singles play but was swept in the final four spots.

Russell earned a third straight singles victory while playing from the No. 3 spot. Wingo also earned her third singles victory of the season in straight sets from the No. 4 position.

Arana Llosa and Faith Abt also found success allowing Canyons to sweep the final four singles spots.

Canyons (2-3, 1-1) has now notched back-to-back wins ahead of its home match vs. Ventura College on Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Full results from Tuesday’s match vs. Santa Monica are below:

Doubles

Singles

