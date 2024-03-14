Lady Cougs Outlast Chaffey 7-5

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.

Canyons (6-9) has won back-to-back games following Saturday’s 12-4 win over Riverside City College.

After falling behind 1-0 the Lady Cougars scored four runs in support of COC starter Nichole Muro to lead 4-1 after the first full frame.

Muro (3-4) won her second start in as many games, this time lasting the full seven innings and allowing four earned runs on 12 hits and three walks. Chaffey scored two in the third and two in the seventh to try and get back into the game but were otherwise kept in check.

Kate Garcia‘s triple in the first put COC on the board and was followed by an RBI double from Paige Pikor and another run scoring hit from Lexy Angulo.

In the third it was Pikor’s triple plating Gigi Garcia ahead of another RBI base hit from Angulo.

Kate Garcia logged her second three-bagger of the game to score Muro for a 7-3 Canyons lead to end the home side scoring in the fourth.

Brooklyn Fristrom started and suffered the loss for Chaffey (7-11). Fristrom (4-2) was charged with seven runs on eight hits and three walks.

Top Performers

– Lexy Angulo – 2-for-3, 2 RBI

– Kate Garcia – 2-for-3, 2 3B, R, 2 RBI

– Nichole Muro – 1-for-2, BB, R, SB / W (3-4), 7 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, K

– Paige Pikor – 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

The Lady Cougars return to Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play on Thursday, March 14 at L.A. Mission College. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The busy schedule continues Saturday, March 16 at Santiago Canyon College with a road doubleheader. Game times are set for noon and 2 p.m.

