Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
| Monday, May 3, 2021
body-worn cameras

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Whether it is meeting with a small group of friends or holding a virtual get-together, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages the public to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday responsibly by designating a sober driver.

“Don’t ruin the celebrations by putting yourself and others at risk and driving impaired,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “If you’re planning on drinking, plan on getting a sober ride home.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also reminds the public that in addition to alcohol, drugs may also impair, including marijuana.

Always be sure to check your medications and avoid driving after use if there is a “do not operate heavy machinery,” “may cause drowsiness” or other warning label.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former College of the Canyons defensive back Bryan Mills is the latest former Cougar to join the NFL ranks after signing a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
By recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol emphasizes safe riding and driving practices for everyone.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
RPOSD Launches First-Ever Cycle of Measure A Competitive Grant Programs
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
City Council Wants Sentencing Enhancements in Dorsey Case
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
Sheriff Reports 40% Uptick in Part-I Crimes in SCV
The Los Angeles County sheriff reported an uptick in Part-I crimes for the Santa Clarita Valley station, as well as throughout Los Angeles County, in his recent release of crime data on LASD.org.
LASD Reminds Drivers to Check Twice for Motorcycles
As Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May approaches, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to check twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, So ‘Look Before You Lock’
May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding parents and caregivers to always look before locking and walking away from a vehicle.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 4 which urges the 117th Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
Henry Mayo to Offer Classes, Events During Mental Health Awareness Month
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced it will provide a variety of resources to the community during the month of May in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.
