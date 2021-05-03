LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Whether it is meeting with a small group of friends or holding a virtual get-together, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages the public to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday responsibly by designating a sober driver.

“Don’t ruin the celebrations by putting yourself and others at risk and driving impaired,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “If you’re planning on drinking, plan on getting a sober ride home.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also reminds the public that in addition to alcohol, drugs may also impair, including marijuana.

Always be sure to check your medications and avoid driving after use if there is a “do not operate heavy machinery,” “may cause drowsiness” or other warning label.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

