LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.

He is a 29-year-old male White who was last seen on the 30000 block of Madison Way in the city of Val Verde, on Thursday, Sept. 28, at approximately 1 p.m.

Cornell is 5’07” tall, 170 lbs, with curly brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Cornell suffers from autism and anxiety. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

