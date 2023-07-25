Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer

Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation’s only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.

“This is one of the many reasons why I am proud of Los Angeles County as an employer,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn. “A job with L.A. County is a good job that does good, and we not only believe in giving everyone equal opportunity, we recognize the value of hiring workers with life and career experience. As the first county in the nation to earn the distinction of being a Certified Age Friendly Employer, I hope we can be an example for counties across the country.”

“Everyone deserves to be valued,” said Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of L.A. County’s Aging & Disabilities Department. “Aging offers opportunities to share experience and wisdom, and we are lucky that 40% of the County’s workforce is 50 years old or more. LA County has always been an age-friendly employer, but this designation is an important step to raise awareness of our values. With an increasingly aging population, our workforce reflects LA County residents, as we strive to transform our society into a better place to grow older.”

“Becoming a newly certified age friendly employer is not just a badge of honor, but a commitment to a brighter future,” said Lisa Garrett, Director of L.A. County’s Department of Human Resources. We believe that age is not a barrier, but an opportunity to harness the collective power of wisdom, experience, and fresh perspectives. Together, we will create an inclusive workplace where every individual can shine and contribute their unique talents, regardless of their age.”

“I am delighted that L.A. County has been designated an Age-Friendly Employer. We need employees of all ages and life experiences to bring quality services to LA County residents, and this designation really helps us roll out the welcome mat and invite employees over 50 to join our team,” said L.A. County Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport. “Everyone wins: the County, the older workers, and most of all the public we serve.”

By asking workers ages 50 and older to join or stay as part of L.A. County’s more than 100,000-strong workforce, L.A. County’s diversity programs will be advanced. Crucially, the experience of older workers, combined with the reduction of costs through retention, will support the essential services relied upon by millions of L.A. County residents. Further, experts including the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization have attributed health benefits to sustained social engagement, such as deferring retirement and working additional years.

“Local and State governments across the U.S. often are a perfect fit for older employees, who are dedicated to their jobs and enjoy giving back to their communities,” said Tim Driver, President of the Age-Friendly Institute. “The numbers speak for themselves. Nationwide, the turnover rate of older workers is one-third of the rate of workers under the age of 50.”

