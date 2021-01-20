header image

1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
| Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
vaccination site
A security guard moves cones to direct some of the hundreds of vehicles in line at the Six Flags Magic Mountain site in Valencia for COVID-19 shots on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.

And in spite of the windy conditions creating difficulties for the professional health care workers, officials planned to administer 2,400 vaccines Tuesday, with the site capable of as many as 4,000 daily administrations.

Those queuing for anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour at Magic Mountain to receive their doses were all health care workers described as “high risk,” according to Marco Rodriguez, a public information officer for the L.A. County Fire Department.

“People are divided into different tiers, and right now it’s the health care workers that are exposed to contaminated surfaces, etc.,” said Rodriguez. “So those are the people that are high risk and getting the vaccine.”

In order to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Magic Mountain, health care workers were told to make their appointment online and confirm their status as a health care professional. Then, once arriving at Magic Mountain, they would need to show some form of identification or proof to site staff to proceed through the line in their vehicles.

vaccination site

Hundreds of vehicles line up at the entrance of Six Flags Magic Mountain for people to get vaccination shots in Valencia on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the line of vehicles stretched from the administration site in the parking lots behind Magic Mountain, winding past the perimeter of Hurricane Harbor, and out through the park’s entrance running parallel to the X-2 roller coaster.

Approximately 200 nurses, health care professionals and Fire Department personnel are working at Magic Mountain to administer the Pfizer vaccine, which will require those receiving their first dose on Tuesday to eventually sign up to receive their second required dose in three weeks, Rodriguez said.

“Depending on the type of vaccine they received, they will be funneled through different sites,” said Rodriguez. “To get it again, they have to go online and register for the second dose, and they’ll be directed to where that will be offered.”

vaccination site

Los Angeles County employees check reservations as hundreds of vehicles line up at Six Flags Magic Mountain for vaccination shots in Valencia on Tuesday, 011921. Dan Watson/The Signal

The vaccination site is scheduled to be open, as of Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week, with a plan in place for them to expand those hours if need be, Rodriguez said.

“We are prepared to provide our parking lot as long as L.A. County needs in order to facilitate vaccination efforts,” said Jerry Certonio, the manager of marketing and public relations for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor. “As a longtime member of the greater Los Angeles community, Six Flags Magic Mountain is honored to be a COVID-19 vaccination site to help facilitate a broader vaccine distribution in the community, including the Santa Clarita Valley.”

“We do look forward to reopening our parks and offering our guests a safe entertainment experience once again,” Certonio added.

For more information about the vaccine process through L.A. County, click here.

vaccination site

Hundreds of vehicles line up at the entrance of Six Flags Magic Mountain for people to get vaccination shots in Valencia on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
FULL STORY...
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’: Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’: Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
FULL STORY...
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
FULL STORY...
