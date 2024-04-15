header image

April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
| Monday, Apr 15, 2024

Fireside ChatJoin the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

Learn about innovative strategies, technologies, and research shaping how to combat vector-borne diseases. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights on how to help protect yourself and your loved ones from these dangerous pests. Stay ahead of the game and beat mosquitoes at their own game this season.

Zoom registration link: bit.ly/Fireside_Chat2.

Reserve [here] your spot today! This is a free event.

Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
