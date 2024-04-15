Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat

Join the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

Learn about innovative strategies, technologies, and research shaping how to combat vector-borne diseases. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights on how to help protect yourself and your loved ones from these dangerous pests. Stay ahead of the game and beat mosquitoes at their own game this season.

Zoom registration link: bit.ly/Fireside_Chat2.

Reserve [here] your spot today! This is a free event.

