May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall,
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
|
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
|
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion during this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to recognize a newly established non-profit organization, DarkSky LA County, for their local work to preserve natural darkness and diminish the impact of artificial light locally.
|
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16.
|
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to preview academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University and showcase the facility’s rental spaces.
|
The US Frontline Collective Golf Classic will be held Monday, April 29 at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Noon shotgun start.
|
The Triumph Foundation's 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. Triumph Foundation hosts this free event to introduce wheelchair sports to people that are newly injured, Veterans, children and others with disabilities.
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its Second Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, April 27 in the Valencia Campus West PE (WPEK) building.
|
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|
1738
- Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story
]
|
Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs?
|
With a birdie on the final hole, Jonathan Larson won the The Master's University Spring Invitational and lifted The Master's men's team to an 11-stroke victory at the Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif. Tuesday.
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill that would allow California poll workers and voters to sue over election intimidation is advancing through the Legislature after a Wednesday vote.
|
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
|
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was approved in the Senate Education Committee.
|
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27, and join the City in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women's swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6.
|
In celebration of Earth Day, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay to host Kids Beach Cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.