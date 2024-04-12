May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music

Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

Developed by Olga “Shamiram” Kramarova, the evening will feature an authentic ensemble of dancers and musicians. This show will be a feast for your eyes, and leave you mesmerized by the beautiful art from this part of the world. Don’t miss your chance to clap your hands, stomp your feet, swirl your hips and shimmy your chest at this one-night-only presentation at The MAIN.

Kramarova is a passionate performer, instructor and choreographer whose knowledge of various cultural music and dance includes Arabic/Belly Dance, Persian Dance, Armenian Dance, Dabke, Indian Dance, Russian Folk Dance, Brazilian Samba, Spanish Flamenco, Ballroom and Latin Dance. She is currently director, soloist and choreographer of Negma International Dance Company and principal dancer in Roberto Amaral’s Spanish Dance Company. She continues to perform in several local venues throughout California, as well as around the world.

Tickets are $25 each.

For more information and to purchse tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/desert-dreams-an-evening-of-dance-and-music-tickets-814556509447?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

