Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.

Canyons sent Jerome Hughes (800m), JT Saenz (triple jump) and Sam Regez (1500m) to compete as individuals at the state meet after qualifying runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships the week prior.

Hughes ran a time of 1:56.59 in the 800m to finish eighth in the field. The sophomore, who previously won an individual Western State Conference (WSC) title in the same event, earned 3C2A All-State Team honors for his efforts. He shaved nearly a second off his posted time from the regional meet to cap a successful two-year run with the Cougars.

Saenz was also an All-State Team honoree in the triple jump after placing eighth with a leap of 13.66m/44′ 9.75″ in the triple jump. That result came on his second mark of the day. The freshman had previously placed sixth at both the SoCal Regional Championship and WSC Championship meets.

Regez placed 12th in the 1500m at a pace of 4:23.30 in his final appearance with the Cougars. The sophomore, who also already committed to University of Portland, has been a key contributor for both the cross country and track & field programs at COC over the last two years.

Mt. San Antonio College claimed both men’s and women’s team state titles for the third straight season. A full recap and results of the 3C2A State Championships is included here.

