Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
| Monday, May 20, 2024
COC Track and Field Meet

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director   

College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.

Canyons sent Jerome Hughes (800m), JT Saenz (triple jump) and Sam Regez (1500m) to compete as individuals at the state meet after qualifying runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships the week prior.

Hughes ran a time of 1:56.59 in the 800m to finish eighth in the field. The sophomore, who previously won an individual Western State Conference (WSC) title in the same event, earned 3C2A All-State Team honors for his efforts. He shaved nearly a second off his posted time from the regional meet to cap a successful two-year run with the Cougars.

Saenz was also an All-State Team honoree in the triple jump after placing eighth with a leap of 13.66m/44′ 9.75″ in the triple jump. That result came on his second mark of the day. The freshman had previously placed sixth at both the SoCal Regional Championship and WSC Championship meets.

Regez placed 12th in the 1500m at a pace of 4:23.30 in his final appearance with the Cougars. The sophomore, who also already committed to University of Portland, has been a key contributor for both the cross country and track & field programs at COC over the last two years.

Mt. San Antonio College claimed both men’s and women’s team state titles for the third straight season. A full recap and results of the 3C2A State Championships is included here.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Four Lady Cougs Earn All-WSC Softball Honors
College of the Canyons softball was represented with four selections to the 2024 All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Team. 
May 21: Planning Commission Continues Town Center Public Hearings
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
City Earns State Communications, Outreach Awards
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project
Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!
SCV Water’s Kevin Strauss Named CAPIO’s Communicator of the Year
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence.
June 8: Saugus High School Music Program Rummage, Bake Sale
Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support!
COC Grad Steps Up After Redshirt Year
College of the Canyons football student-athlete Joshua Clark knows a thing or two about stepping up.
May 18: Cornhole Tourney Benefiting Samuel Dixon Health Center
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery.
