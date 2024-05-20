May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include the 2023/24 personnel report, various school construction projects throughout the district and commercial warrants.

The Board is also scheduled to discuss the Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee 2022-23 Annual Report.

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC) has approved and adopted this annual report, in accordance with Education Code 15280(b). The purpose of this report is to inform the public regarding expenditures of proceeds of Measure EE general obligation bonds, for the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83771339173

Webinar ID: 837 7133 9173

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

