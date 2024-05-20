COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships

Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.

The students– Brandon Aghakhanian, Alexis Armenta , Layne Buck , Jacob Harrington, Rachel Lopez , Cooper Manno, Thomas Mardiros, Paul Peterson, Marcel Palare, Matthew Roa, Zachary Travers, Daniel Corcione, Jason Covarrubias, Andres Lozano, Jonathan Martinez, Bethany Pro, Brendon Riley, Andy Ruiz, Trevor Seeley, Christopher Torres, and Shane Ward–had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“This is the sixth year in a row that the College of the Canyons fire technology program has received a grant to help students with their studies,” said Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department. “Edison’s continued support has played a vital role in ensuring that students are well-prepared, trained, and educated as first responders.”

The scholarships were awarded through a $20,000 grant from Edison International in support of the college’s development of present and future fire personnel.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative for Edison’s continued support,” said Kawamoto. “Edison’s support of COC Fire Technology program demonstrates their commitment to protecting our communities and preparing students for various careers in the fire service, such as firefighting, fire inspection, and emergency medical response.”

College of the Canyons offers fire technology courses within the School of Public Safety to help provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s wildfires.

This program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC fire technology courses align with the uniform curriculum established by California Community Colleges.

For more information about the fire technology program at COC, please click here.