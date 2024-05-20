Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community

|
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors.
College of the Canyons softball was represented with four selections to the 2024 All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Team.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division was recently recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for their outreach efforts and impactful campaigns across special events, branding and social media presence in 2023.
The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.
Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!
The California Association of Public Information Officials recognized Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency with one of CAPIO's highest honors - the 2024 Communicator of the Year - during the 2024 awards dinner on May 14 in Indian Wells.
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence.
Get ready Santa Clarita for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support!
College of the Canyons football student-athlete Joshua Clark knows a thing or two about stepping up.
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to host its second annual Cornhole Tournament Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewery.
