May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.

These include identification products such as vehicle registration cards, license plates and stickers.

The DMV has invited interested parties, including current pilot participants, potential program participants, consumer, industry and public interest groups, local governments and law enforcement, to attend.

The workshop agenda and more information will be posted on the DMV’s Rulemaking Actions – California DMV webpage.

The workshop will stream live at 9 a.m on DMV’s Facebook and YouTube Channels.

Under state law established in 2022, the DMV is required to adopt regulations authorizing eligible companies to issue alternatives to stickers, tabs, license plates, and registration cards under specified conditions that include, among others, approval of the alternative devices by the DMV and the California Highway Patrol.

