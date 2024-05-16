Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’

Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan.” The “Titan” designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.

Selected for “impressive curriculum, notable alumni and overall influence,” the list of “titans” includes CalArts, the American Film Institute, the Kanbar School of Film and Television at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

The article in Variety reported:

“Ask any animation luminary where they went to school, and you’ll likely hear the name CalArts. Notable alumni include Tim Burton, Brad Bird and Pete Docter, whose films have won multiple Academy Awards,

Though the ranking highlighted alums from the Character Animation Program, the School of Film/Video at CalArts offers three other programs of study including Film Directing, Film and Video and Experimental Animation, each of which have produced notable alums across all corners of the film industry.”

Find the full list of “2024’s Top Film Schools in North America” in Variety.

