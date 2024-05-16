June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 9a.m. on Monday, June 3, and ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.

A different selection of special books and other items up for auction will be on display at each branch, so stop by them all to see what is for sale and place your bids.

All proceeds support the Santa Clarita Public Library.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library provide assistance and funding to Santa Clarita Libraries to promote literacy and the love of reading.

There are three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library:

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For library hours of operatin visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com.

For more information visit https://santaclaritafol.com.

