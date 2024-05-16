header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
| Thursday, May 16, 2024

Jason Gibbs“Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.” – Yogi Berra

April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium. Now, years later, I get to make those same memories again with my own family. Whether it’s the smell of the fresh cut grass, Friday night fireworks or simply seeing my kids watch America’s favorite pastime, a night at Dodger Stadium is one of the best memories during the summer.

For Santa Clarita residents, the anticipation is even greater this year as the city gears up to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday, June 1. This beloved tradition brings together the entire community in a shared celebration of baseball, camaraderie and hometown pride.

One of the highlights of this year’s Santa Clarita Dodger Day is the recognition of Santa Clarita native, Tyler Glasnow, one of the current starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born and raised in Newhall, Glasnow’s journey from Hart High School to the grand stage of Dodger Stadium is an inspiration to aspiring athletes throughout the community. As fans gather for the festivities, they’ll have the opportunity to honor Glasnow as he is celebrated on his very own bobblehead night.

The great thing about Dodger Day is that with every ticket purchased, you will be seated around other Santa Clarita residents. This is the perfect time to join your fellow neighbors, families and friends for a night out in Los Angeles. Plus, every ticket purchased also comes with a unique Dodger blue foam finger, provided by sponsor Henry Rodriguez, State Farm Insurance Agent. Make sure you bring yours to the game as you cheer on the boys in blue as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

This year, we are also offering residents a budget-friendly and safe way to get to the game. For $6 round-trip, participants can take the Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle from Santa Clarita to Dodger Stadium. The pickup locations are located at the McBean Regional Transit Center and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station. Depending on traffic, residents can get to the game with plenty of time to grab their free bobblehead giveaway, get food and drinks and find their seats before the game begins at 7:10 p.m. By taking the shuttle, you won’t have to worry about parking, and you know you’ll be on time.

When the first pitch is thrown on Saturday evening, it will mark not only the beginning of the game but also the excitement of 45 years of Santa Clarita residents at Dodger Stadium. A tradition older than our city, it just goes to show how important this event is for our entire community.

I hope you all can join us for Santa Clarita Dodger Day, as it is more than just a baseball game, it’s a celebration of community. As fans come together to cheer on their team and honor Tyler Glasnow, they’ll create memories that will last a lifetime, ensuring that Santa Clarita Dodger Day remains a cherished tradition for generations to come. So, mark your calendars, grab your tickets and get ready for Santa Clarita Dodger Day.

To learn more information about purchasing game tickets or about the shuttle service, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Thursday, May 16, 2024
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
Monday, May 13, 2024
May is National Foster Youth Month! It was an honor to coauthor a motion at this week's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting to celebrate. 
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling

Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
Monday, May 13, 2024
There is no better time to pump up your tires and take your bicycle for a spin.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
Thursday, May 9, 2024
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
Monday, May 6, 2024
Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back!
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses

Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
Monday, May 6, 2024
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
The Old West Masonic Lodge #813 19310 Avenue of The Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321 will host dinner and meeting for those interested in learning about freemasonry and the history of the lodge.
June 4: Old West Masonic Lodge #813 Dinner Meeting
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Online registration will begin May 21-22 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
May 21-22: Registration for City Seasons Summer Programs Begins
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
Entertainment trade publication Variety recently released its 2024 ranking of the top film schools in North America, with California Institute of the Arts named a “Film School Titan." The "Titan" designation places CalArts among the top five film schools on the continent.
Variety Names CalArts a 2024 ‘Film School Titan’
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.
May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 11th 3C2A State Championship
College of the Canyons Men's golf completed its 2024 campaign by bringing home the program's 11th 3C2A State Championship, its third in the last four seasons, at Sandpiper Golf Club on Monday, May 13.
Canyons Men’s Golf Earns 11th 3C2A State Championship
SCV Residents Celebrate Holy Cross Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
For 40 years, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s trauma center in Mission Hills has been serving a wide swath of northern Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, treating victims of gun violence, freak accidents, hiking, biking and horseback mishaps and the 2008 Chatsworth Metrolink collision.
SCV Residents Celebrate Holy Cross Trauma Center 40th Anniversary
June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a silent Book Auction beginning at 9a.m. on Monday, June 3, and ending at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.
June 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Silent Book Auction
CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
The sunny spring day of Friday, May 10 saw a burst of sculptural flora sprouting on the stage of Graduation Courtyard at California Institute of the Arts. Designed around a botanical theme, the 2024 CalArts graduation heralded a celebration of growth and new beginnings for this year’s graduating class, many of whom began their CalArts journey during the pandemic.
CalArts Graduates Class of 2024
June 9: Acton Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 100 Years
A commemorative ceremony will be held Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Acton Community Presbyterian Church and the rededication of this historic church following fire damage last fall. All are welcome.
June 9: Acton Community Presbyterian Church Celebrates 100 Years
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Ocean Water Warning For May 15
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning For May 15
May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage at Board & Brush later this month. 
May 29: Celebrate API Heritage Month With Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
Assessor Anticipates 2024 Property Values to Increase Almost Five Percent
The County Assessor reported to the Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase about 4.75% over 2023.
Assessor Anticipates 2024 Property Values to Increase Almost Five Percent
May 20: Second Application Round for L.A. County Rent Relief Program Opens Monday
 Following a successful initial launch, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program is set to open for a second round of applications.
May 20: Second Application Round for L.A. County Rent Relief Program Opens Monday
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranked First in Cities with Biggest Debt Decrease
With Americans’ debt around $17.7 trillion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, based on recently released data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranked First in Cities with Biggest Debt Decrease
June 22: Circle of Hope Throws Hoedown for Hope Music Festival
Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.
June 22: Circle of Hope Throws Hoedown for Hope Music Festival
Californians Urged to Fix Urgent Vehicle Safety Recalls
State and federal agencies are joining forces to educate California residents on free tools to check the recall status on their vehicles and have any open recalls fixed.
Californians Urged to Fix Urgent Vehicle Safety Recalls
Newest CSUN Grads Given Tools to Achieve Their Dreams
Members of the graduating class of 2024 found a home at California State University, Northridge. It was a place that empowered them and gave them the tools to break cultural and generational barriers, and to fulfill dreams first imagined decades earlier.
Newest CSUN Grads Given Tools to Achieve Their Dreams
SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication
SCV Water received four prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
SCV Water Wins Four Awards For Communication
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Valencia High’s Girls Flag Football Seeking Donations, Sponsors
Valencia High School is thrilled to introduce girls flag football to its sports program, offering an inclusive and exciting opportunity for female athletes.
Valencia High’s Girls Flag Football Seeking Donations, Sponsors
SCVNews.com