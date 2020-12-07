Monolith Appears, Disappears in Canyon Country

A monolith appeared off a trail near a Canyon Country park near the Sierra Highway exit off Highway 14 on Sunday.

By Monday morning, the monolith had disappeared.

City of Santa Clarita Parks Department staff who arrived around 8 a.m. at the location where the monolith was reported Sunday instead found a cryptic note, written with a Sharpie marker on a piece of cardboard:

“There used to be a Monolith here … Now there is just a rock with BENs name on it.” The word “boat” was also written next to the message.

Standing between 5 to 6 feet tall, the three-sided structure could be seen from Highway 14 and was one of many monoliths to be found around the world in the last few weeks.

“We were driving down the freeway going southbound and I looked up at the park and saw the monolith,” said Canyon Country resident Mary Elterman Sunday. “We started laughing and had to come back to see it. I’m impressed somebody took the time to do this.”

A monolith is usually described as a single massive stone or rock, such as some mountains, or a single large piece of rock placed within a monument or building, but the metal structures were given the name after a similar 10-foot pillar was discovered in Utah last month.

Since then, the monoliths have been found in Northern California, South America, Europe, and now the Santa Clarita Valley, but usually disappear within days.

It is unknown who built and placed the monolith, or how long it will be standing above the highway.

— Perry Smith contributed to this report.