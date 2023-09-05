Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks

Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los angeles Departmet of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Learn more about your nature center and find out fun ways to make the most of your visit. Learn about the natural habitat around you, and meet “Animal Ambassadors” native to the area.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
