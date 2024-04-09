Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park’s amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.

This free program welcomes all ages, no registration required. Hikes are being held now through spring and summer every Friday at 6 p.m.

Hikes are weather dependent.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area features 932 acres of spectacular rock formations and a seasonal stream. The rocks’ history began in prehistoric times when the sandstone rocks were uplifted at a picturesque angle, showing their jagged red features. In 1874 Tiburcio Vasquez, one of California’s most notorious bandits, used these rocks to elude capture by law enforcement. His name has since been associated with this geologic feature. The park is a popular hiking, picnicking and equestrian area and has been used in many hit movies, television shows and commercials.

Meet at Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

Visit www.vrnca.org/visit-us.html

