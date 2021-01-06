New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN

The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Upcoming virtual events include the always popular “10 By 10” Variety Night, the third edition of Stage On Screen (SOS) Theater Fest, and the new tasty series “FOOD SESSIONS.”

All events can be watched on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube channel.

Tune in on Thursday, January 7, at 7 p.m. for “10 By 10” Variety Night! For 10 minutes each, 10 performers return to The MAIN (virtually) on Facebook to perform an act of their choosing. The entertaining acts include music, comedy, storytelling and much more, with a special roots Americana performance by the house band, GRIT, to kick-off the show. The show is held every first Thursday of the month.

The MAIN will also welcome the return of Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest, International Edition, from January 22 through March 12, 2021. SOS will deliver radio plays, staged readings, and original one-act comedies from all around the world.

The eight-week festival includes an interview and performance of a play each week. Featured productions are from countries such as Chile, Scotland, China, England, Argentina, Nigeria, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, and the United States.

Watch the theatrical performances every Friday at 7 p.m. through March 12 via Zoom. More details about each SOS Theatre Fest production is currently available online at Facebook.com/TheMainNewhall. Held in conjunction with SOS Theatre Fest, the “MAINCast Interview” is curated to take an in-depth look at each weekly featured production with the director and main cast members. “MAINCast Interviews” are scheduled every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Facebook until March 9, 2021.

“FOOD SESSIONS” is the newest of the virtual shows offered by The MAIN. This delicious new monthly series combines community, food expertise and entertainment. Enjoy cooking demonstrations, kitchen tips, and tricks from local chefs, including Tamra Levine of Salt Creek Grille Catering, Todd Wilson of feedSCV, and former pastry chef and Yoga and Mediation Specialist, Alexis Shahin. Watch new compelling episodes every fourth Thursday of the month.

For more information about all upcoming virtual events, follow The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.