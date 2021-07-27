header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
| Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Newsom Film TV Tax Credit
Signed, sealed and delivered. Gov. Newsom at the July 21, 2021 bill signing with (from left) Senator Maria Elana Durazo, Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo, Sunset Gower Studios CEO Victor Coleman, Senator Anthony Portantino, CFC Executive Director Colleen Bell and Assemblywoman Autumn Burke.

 

Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity. The soundstage incentive provides credits for productions that film in newly renovated or constructed facilities and meet diversity targets that reflect California’s population.

Senate Bill 144 also increases funding for the state’s existing production tax credit with an additional $180 million for TV projects. The funds will be allocated over the next two fiscal years, with $75 million each year targeting recurring series and $15 million targeting relocating series.
The bill was backed by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge) and co-written by Assembly members Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey) and Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles). It passed 37-0 in the Senate and 62-0 in the Assembly, demonstrating strong bipartisan support for keeping California competitive and boosting diversity.

Newsom signed the legislation during a ceremony at the historic Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, where he was joined by lawmakers, industry leaders and crew members.

Newsom DeeDee Myers Colleen Bell

Gov. Newsom with GO-Biz Director Dee Dee Myers (left) and Colleen Bell, California Film Commission executive director .

“Our existing tax credit program has a long track record of success, and this forward-looking action by Governor Newsom and the legislature will help us compete even more effectively,” said Colleen Bell, California Film Commission executive director. “It’s great to see our lawmakers work together to keep production jobs here at home and ensure that Californians from all backgrounds have access to career opportunities in our state’s signature industry.”

More information about SB 144 and the bill signing is available on the governor’s website.

The California Film Commission is currently working on regulations and protocols to implement the tax credit expansion. Please check the CFC website’s Tax Credit Section for updates and sign up [here] to receive CFC Production Alerts.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
FULL STORY...
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless.
FULL STORY...
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
Pandemic-related problems were among the top ten complaints made to state and local consumer agencies in 2020, according to an annual survey by the Consumer Federation of America.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We have taken the guess work out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless.
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
Pandemic-related problems were among the top ten complaints made to state and local consumer agencies in 2020, according to an annual survey by the Consumer Federation of America.
Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020
County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Center for Financial Empowerment announced the release of "Get Ahead L.A.," a free online service dedicated to safely guiding Los Angeles County residents to financial resources.
County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
College of the Canyons announced it will host a weeklong Fall Rush event Aug. 2 to 6 to assist new students with the registration process.
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 26 - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Mosquito samples collected from mosquito traps in three Los Angeles County cities tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials confirmed Thursday.
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic swimmer and Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil took home a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
California state and health care employees will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or be regularly tested as part of a new vaccine verification program announced by state officials Monday, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced six additional COVID-19 patients were admitted over the weekend.
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita announced a free household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, July 31, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station where residents are welcome to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
The city of Santa Clarita and Canyon View Estates have proposed two differing judgments in court filings this month on the matter of a solar panel system at the Canyon Country mobile home park.
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Newhall School District board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the California Department of Public Health to provide new face-covering guidance to give the district discretion over whether to make masks optional.
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed seven new deaths and 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
%d bloggers like this: