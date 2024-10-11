header image

October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
| Friday, Oct 11, 2024
poker tourney

Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night, presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office with games facilitated by California Casino Kings.

All games are perfect for both experienced players and beginners. This fundraiser promises to be an evening of fun, laughter and friendly competition.

Guests will enjoy a Taco Bar with all the fixings, specialty desserts and more. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Whether you’re playing poker or bingo, everyone has a chance to leave a winner and your participation will make a real difference in the lives of young adults in need.

Your support directly benefits Finally Family Homes, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical resources for high potential young adults who have aged out of foster care or face challenges like homelessness and instability.

Finally Family Homes is working to bridge this gap, helping these young adults gain stability, education and life skills to thrive independently.

“We believe every young adult deserves the chance to build a bright future, no matter where they’ve come from. At Finally Family Homes, we provide more than resources—we surround these young adults with a supportive community that empowers them to overcome challenges and create lasting success,” said Christina Dronen, Executive Director of Finally Family Homes. “This year, we are incredibly grateful to our Title Sponsor, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Office, for their generous support. We also like to give a special thanks to table sponsor, the Law Offices of Samuel L. Birdsong.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities remain for the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night, with packages ranging from $250 to $1,000.

This is a great way for your business or organization to gain visibility while supporting a vital cause.

Poker tickets are $125, including $300 in chips, dinner and one drink ticket. Bingo tickets are $60, including 10 bingo cards, dinner and one drink ticket.

Early bird registration, which ends Oct. 16, comes with bonus poker chips and additional bingo cards. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night and a silent auction will offer items for participants to bid on.

“I’m thrilled about this event because it shines a much-needed spotlight on a population whose needs deserve attention and support right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Event Chair, Jill Friedman.

To register for the tournament, play bingo, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/events.

For further inquiries, contact Finally Family Homes at info@finallyfamilyhomes.org.

For more information about Finally Family Homes and its work to support college-aged youth, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org.

Finally Family Homes Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night

Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Egg Plantation

24415 Walnut St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321
