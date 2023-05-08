May 20: Bingo, Poker Night Benefiting Finally Family Homes

Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, Finally Family Homes, is inviting the community to join in a night fun playing poker and bingo on May 20 at 360 Executive Suites in Santa Clarita. Proceeds will benefit young adults who are aging out of the foster care system and are at higher risk for homelessness and human trafficking. Finally Family Homes stands in the gap to give these young adults the support they need to succeed long term.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks which are included with each entry ticket. The poker tournament will begin at 6 p.m. and starts with a $100 buy-in. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50 for 10 cards. Spectators also have the option to buy dinner and drinks only for $30. The event will also offer a silent auction. This event is for ages 21 and older only. All event proceeds will go to supporting the work at Finally Family Homes.

Finally Family Homes partners with young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They provide for recipients’ basic needs such as food, clothing, toiletries, and housing. They invite these young adults into a caring community, celebrating their milestones and supporting their educational goals.

One of FFH’s most unique programs is a tiny house construction program, where young adults can learn construction skills and participate in building tiny homes on wheels. Through sweat equity and participation in the construction process, the participants can become owners of the tiny homes.

“We are looking forward to a fun, community event, where participants can join in some friendly competition while learning about our work to support those in our community who need some extra support,” said Christina Dronen, FFH executive director.

If you are interested in entering the poker tournament, joining for bingo, or just buying dinner, you can sign up online at finallyfamilyhomes.org/events/.

If you would like to be a sponsor or have any other questions regarding the event or Finally Family Homes you can reach out to info@finallyfamilyhomes.org or (661) 347-8502.

For more information on Finally Family Homes, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/.

