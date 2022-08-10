header image

August 10
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Water drop


Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.

Midnight in Morocco is VIA’s next Bash celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Valencia.

The party will honor businesses and raise funds for Connecting to Success a workforce readiness program that prepares the emerging workforce with the professional skills they need to become your future employees.

Bash will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails with dinner and the full program starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $150 for individuals, with sponsorship deals for the event also available up to a title sponsorship for $7,500.

To learn more or to purchase a ticket visit the VIA Bash webpage.
