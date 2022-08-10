Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses

Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.
Midnight in Morocco is VIA’s next Bash celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Valencia.
The party will honor businesses and raise funds for Connecting to Success a workforce readiness program that prepares the emerging workforce with the professional skills they need to become your future employees.
Bash will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails with dinner and the full program starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $150 for individuals, with sponsorship deals for the event also available up to a title sponsorship for $7,500.
To learn more or to purchase a ticket visit the VIA Bash webpage.
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
Raising the Curtain Foundation invites all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 294 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 new deaths and 10,430 new cases countywide.
