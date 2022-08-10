Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses

Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.

Midnight in Morocco is VIA’s next Bash celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Valencia.

The party will honor businesses and raise funds for Connecting to Success a workforce readiness program that prepares the emerging workforce with the professional skills they need to become your future employees.

Bash will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails with dinner and the full program starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $150 for individuals, with sponsorship deals for the event also available up to a title sponsorship for $7,500.

To learn more or to purchase a ticket visit the VIA Bash webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...