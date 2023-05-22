Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 23, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.

No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.

Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Ted Olguin as his new Chief of Staff of the Assessor's Communications and Public Affairs team.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will take part in a joint meeting with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.

The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.

Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.

Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.

Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.

Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.

Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4 The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.