Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach areas affected:
Zuma Creek at Zuma Beach
Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Beach areas now cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
