Warnings Lifted at Dockweiler, Venice Beaches

Los Angeles County Public Health has lifted warnings for beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards. Warnings have been lifted for the following beaches:
– Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach
– Venice Beach
However, high bacterial levels continue to exceed health standards at the following beaches. Warnings have been issued for:
– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
The entire swim area.
– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18
100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.
– Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The entire swim area.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.
To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
