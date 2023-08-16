Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

50 yards up and down the coast from the public access gate.

-Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

The entire swim area

-Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes

The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...