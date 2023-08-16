header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 16
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 16
| Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

          The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

          100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

          50 yards up and down the coast from the public access gate.

-Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

         The entire swim area

-Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes

          The entire swim area.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

          100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

          The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that. 
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook was unanimously appointed to serve on the College Promise National Advisory Board.
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
The 11th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m. at the SCV Senior center. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
The United Soccer Coaches have selected CSUN’s Jamar Ricketts as 1-of-32 forwards on its NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Players to Watch for the 2023 season.
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 VIA Awards.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country.
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
It’s BAAAACK! The original returns Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. / 7 p.m. early entry for VIP.
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open. 
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
California State University, Northridge Women's Soccer wrapped up exhibition play with a 3-1 victory over Hope International on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
