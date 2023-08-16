Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates
50 yards up and down the coast from the public access gate.
-Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates
The entire swim area
-Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes
The entire swim area.
-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
The entire swim area.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.