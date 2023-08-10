Ocean Water Warning for Aug 9

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

The entire swim area.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Bluff Cove at Palos Verdes Beach.

-Malaga Cove Creek at Palos Verdes Beach.

-Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

