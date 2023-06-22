Ocean Water Warning for June 21

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/
