Ocean Water Warning For May 8

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-World Way extension at Dockweiler State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the jetty.

-Hyperion Plant outfall at Dockweiler State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the restrooms.

-Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach. Near Dockweiler Tower 40

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

-Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

