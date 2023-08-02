Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success

The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Your participation provides life-changing opportunities for College of the Canyons students.
7:30 a.m. – Registration, driving range opens and breakfast.
9 a.m. – Shotgun start
To register click here or visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/golftournament.php.
Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities
Title Sponsor – $20,000
Three Foursomes including mulligans
Tournament branded as “Company Name Swing for Student Success Golf Tournament”
Branded premium golf shirts
Prominent Tee Signs
Banner at lunch station and reception
Presenting Sponsor – $10,000
Two Foursomes
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications Recognition at each hole
Branded golf caps
Banner at lunch station and reception
Two tee sign
Pin Flag Sponsor – $5,000
One Foursome
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Pin Flag with company logo displayed at all 18 holes
One tee sign
Lunch or Reception Sponsor – $2,500
One Foursome
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Banner at either lunch station, reception or awards
One tee sign
Birdie Sponsor – $2,000
One Foursome
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Breakfast, lunch and awards reception
One tee sign
Caddy Sponsor – $1,000
Two player spots
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Breakfast, lunch and awards reception
One tee sign
Specialty Hole Sponsor – $500
Straight Drive
Long Drive
Closest to the Pin
Each sponsor receives the Single Player benefits
plus a Sponsor tee sign displayed at their
sponsorship hole
Single Player – $450
Single player spot
Breakfast, lunch and awards reception
Cart and greens fees
Non-Golfer Sponsor Opportunities
Breakfast Sponsor – $1,500
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Recognition at breakfast station
One tee sign
Putting Contest Sponsor – $1,500
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Recognition at putting green with tee sign
On-Course Snack Sponsor – $1,500
Named as sponsor in publicity and publications
Recognition on snack cart
One tee sign
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.