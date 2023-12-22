COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations

The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There’s still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.

Foundation officals said thanks to donors in the past year the foundation was able to exceed several notable milestones.

The foundation awarded students over $330,000 through more than 400 scholarships, a record in the history of College of the Canyons.

More than $250,000 has been raised for the Roger Van Hook Raising the BAR Fund, dedicated to aiding students in overcoming obstacles and enabling them to concentrate on their personal and academic aspirations.

A legacy gift has been received from former trustee and COC alumna Michele Jenkins to create the Michele R. Jenkins Leadership Endowment. This endowment will support students in need, student scholarships and faculty development.

In the past year support of Patrons of the Arts provided numerous opportunities for students and community members to attend master classes with talented artists and musicians.

The Annual Swing for Student Success Golf Tournament raised over $58,700, making it the most successful tourny in over 10 years.

The Chancellor’s Circle program has funded several Innovation Grants which have provided seed money for many ongoing projects on campus, such as the NASA HASP Program, Cul-de-Sac Literary & Arts Magazine and Mental Health First Aid USA Crisis Intervention Certification Training.

Support of the COC Foundation in 2023 also supported the Basic Needs Center (BaNC) the opportunity to assist students facing food and housing insecurity, ensuring they have the support needed for success at COC.

Recently COC hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the temporary Advanced Technology Center. The COC Foundation is looking forward to officially launching the campaign to raise $3 million to support the permanent site to support the future needs of the Advanced Technology Center. To learn more about the ATC, click here.

Donors to the COC Foundation may wish to designate a gift to a specific fund, endowment, department or program, to learn more about the COC Foundation or to donate click here.

