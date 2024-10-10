header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
Santa Clarita Elementary School

Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Multi-purpose Room (MPR) at Bridgeport Elementary School. The official agenda will be posted on the District
website on Oct. 25, 2024.

This meeting was postponed in order to revise the format of the meeting to address the following:

Desires of committee members to allow for an exchange of ideas, data gathering, and/or engagement bymembers of the community with the committee,

Desires of both the committee members and district leadership to facilitate opinion/data gathering from members of the community that will allow for conversations to occur and to allow for the communities written comments to be available for discussions when drafting the Asset Management Committee’s written report,

Desires of some Governing Board Members for the District to be “more prepared for our community that are trying to be involved”,

On Oct. 30, the community will:

Be formally introduced to the members of the committee and the roles they serve according to statute. The community will receive a short presentation on the roles/goals of the Asset Management Committee (7/11).

Participate in facilitated discussions with members of the Assessment Management Committee. A series of questions will be posed to the community related to their desires, their concerns, etc. about the Santa Clarita Elementary School property.

Following participants noting their answers to each question, participants will discuss their thoughts with each other and members of the committee.

To conclude each question, committee members will share a summary of the table discussions with all participants present.

This is a working meeting allowing the community and the committee to engage with each other around the issues associated with the 7/11 process connected to the Santa Clarita Elementary School property.

For a specific account of the agenda, please refer to the district website after 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

If anyone has questions prior to the meeting, please contact sgibson@saugususd.org.

Translation services will be available during this meeting.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
