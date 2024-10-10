Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting

Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Multi-purpose Room (MPR) at Bridgeport Elementary School. The official agenda will be posted on the District

website on Oct. 25, 2024.

This meeting was postponed in order to revise the format of the meeting to address the following:

Desires of committee members to allow for an exchange of ideas, data gathering, and/or engagement bymembers of the community with the committee,

Desires of both the committee members and district leadership to facilitate opinion/data gathering from members of the community that will allow for conversations to occur and to allow for the communities written comments to be available for discussions when drafting the Asset Management Committee’s written report,

Desires of some Governing Board Members for the District to be “more prepared for our community that are trying to be involved”,

On Oct. 30, the community will:

Be formally introduced to the members of the committee and the roles they serve according to statute. The community will receive a short presentation on the roles/goals of the Asset Management Committee (7/11).

Participate in facilitated discussions with members of the Assessment Management Committee. A series of questions will be posed to the community related to their desires, their concerns, etc. about the Santa Clarita Elementary School property.

Following participants noting their answers to each question, participants will discuss their thoughts with each other and members of the committee.

To conclude each question, committee members will share a summary of the table discussions with all participants present.

This is a working meeting allowing the community and the committee to engage with each other around the issues associated with the 7/11 process connected to the Santa Clarita Elementary School property.

For a specific account of the agenda, please refer to the district website after 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

If anyone has questions prior to the meeting, please contact sgibson@saugususd.org.

Translation services will be available during this meeting.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...