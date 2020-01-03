[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Officials Remind Locals to be Vigilant after Suleimani Strike
| Friday, Jan 3, 2020
suleimani - vigilant

After a United States military drone carried out a missile attack killing a powerful Iranian commander, Gen. Qassim Suleimani, municipalities across the country began to encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.

Among those major municipalities that issued notices to the public was Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva after Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Friday the Islamic republic would seek “crushing revenge.”

In his press release issued Friday, Villanueva spoke to the diversity of Los Angeles County as well as the county units that are working with local, state and federal partners.

“Nearly every nationality in the world can be found in the county of Los Angeles,” Villanueva said in his statement. “Keeping all residents and visitors safe is always a top priority. We at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the unfolding events in the Middle East.”

“At this time there are no specific credible threats to the Los Angeles area,” he said. “Your Sheriff’s Department has thousands of uniformed deputies on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, protecting the communities we serve throughout the county. We are ready to respond to any threat.”

Villanueva then asked for the people of L.A. County to “remain vigilant and report any information about incidents to your local law enforcement.”

Lt. John Lecrivain, acting leader of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said he and his deputies support Villanueva’s statement to the public, and specifically stated that there have been no threats to the Santa Clarita area.

“However, deputies will remain vigilant in their efforts to protect all members of the community,” Lecrivain said. “Echoing the words of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, we would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any information about potential incidents to our sheriff’s station.”

“As always, if you see something of an emergent nature, please call 9-1-1,” Villanueva’s statement concluded.

During a televised press conference held in Washington, D.C., Friday, President Trump defended his decision to greenlight the mission to kill Suleimani but said he did not have intentions to go to war with Iran.

“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said. “We did not take action to start a war.”

Those wishing to make anonymous tips can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Mobile App” or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Officials Remind Locals to be Vigilant after Suleimani Strike
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Officials Remind Locals to be Vigilant after Suleimani Strike
After a United States military drone carried out a missile attack killing a powerful Iranian commander, Gen. Qassim Suleimani, municipalities across the country began to encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.
FULL STORY...
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
FULL STORY...
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space? | Commentary by Helen Sweany
Tejon Ranch now forbids you on their conservation property if you belong to any one of several environmental organizations.
Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space? | Commentary by Helen Sweany
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
Officials Remind Locals to be Vigilant after Suleimani Strike
After a United States military drone carried out a missile attack killing a powerful Iranian commander, Gen. Qassim Suleimani, municipalities across the country began to encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.
Officials Remind Locals to be Vigilant after Suleimani Strike
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
In his first monthly message of the new year, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin describes a new sense of community in the wake of 2019.
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Tony Bell, assistant chief deputy and communications director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will retire from his current position at the end of January, after 18 years of service to the county.
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has called on her colleagues to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for key witnesses and documents related to the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year's Eve.
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
On a cold December morning, dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits listened to words spoken by the widow of Deputy David March.
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Close to a dozen motorists were arrested in the SCV over the New Year’s Day holiday, about the same number of arrests as last year, prompting law enforcement officers to once again remind motorists of the consequences of such a dangerously bad decision.
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
%d bloggers like this: