Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park

The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The fire fueled by wind gusts up to 80 mph also destroyed parts of Topanga State Park, including the historic Topanga Ranch Motel once owned by William Randolph Hearst.

“California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Since yesterday afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks. We are deeply grateful to our parks staff and all partner agencies for their swift actions. Our top priority remains the safety of the public, our employees and the responders bravely battling the fires.”

Shortly after the Palisades Fire began around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, State Parks closed Topanga SP and Will Rogers SHP as a precaution. The fire quickly moved onto State Parks property at Topanga SP and that evening, into Will Rogers SHP. While a full assessment of the damages and losses isn’t immediately available, here are the significant impacts known:

Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and other historic buildings at Will Rogers SHP destroyed:

— Topanga Ranch Motel and all concessions destroyed.

— State Park employee residences destroyed.

More than 30 structural losses at Topanga SP and Will Rogers SHP.

In the mid-1930s, Will Rogers was one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Hollywood and “America’s most beloved citizen.” From his start in vaudeville theaters with a trick roping act, he rose to worldwide fame as a columnist, “cowboy philosopher,” aviation enthusiast, philanthropist, radio personality and movie star. During the 1920s, he bought land in Santa Monica where he developed a ranch. Eventually, Will Rogers owned about 359 acres in what is now known as Pacific Palisades, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. At the time of his death in a plane crash in 1935, his ranch consisted of a 31-room ranch house with neighboring guest housing, a stable, corrals, golf course and riding trails. His widow, Betty, donated the ranch to State Parks in 1944 and it became a historic park.

Built in 1929 by William Randolph Hearst, the bungalow-style Topanga Ranch Motel had 30 rooms that once housed Pacific Coast Highway construction workers. The motel, located across from Topanga Beach, provided an inexpensive seaside holiday vacation retreat for families and writers and was a popular film and television location. State Parks acquired the motel in 2001 and in recent years, plans had been in the works to restore about 20 of the cabins for public use.

State Parks was able to evacuate the horses and some of the cultural and historical artifacts, including artwork, at Will Rogers SHP ahead of the fire.

State Parks continues to support the efforts of first responders battling the Palisades Fire, one of a number of fires burning throughout Southern California.

For the latest updates on state parks impacted, please visit parks.ca.gov/incidents.

