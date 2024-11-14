Nov. 16-24: ‘Share the Trails’ During Fall OHV Safety Week

California State Parks invites all off-roading enthusiasts to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Fall OHV Safety Week from Nov. 16 to 24. This year’s theme, “Share the Trails,” focuses on fostering respect, responsibility and a sense of community for all who enjoy California’s diverse off-highway trails.

“We encourage all riders to participate in the second OHV Safety Week of the year and embrace this year’s theme,” said OHMVR Division Chief Callan McLaughlin. “By sharing the trails responsibly, we’re ensuring safer, more enjoyable off-highway experiences for everyone while also protecting the environment we all cherish.”

As riders hit the trails this season – whether on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), dirt bikes, recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) or 4x4s – it’s important to remember these four guiding principles:

Stay to the Right: When operating an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on trails, especially in shared areas, always stay to the right. This one simple action makes a big difference in helping traffic flow smoothly and preventing collisions.

Share Your Knowledge: Seasoned riders, here's your chance to ensure future generations can enjoy the same thrilling experiences. Help newcomers by sharing tips on safety, trail etiquette and environmental stewardship.

Ride Smart: Know the terrain and what to expect, and ride at a speed that is safe for the trail and conditions. Never ride or drive while intoxicated.

Ride With Respect: Follow posted signs, avoid sensitive habits and follow "Leave No Trace" practices. Treating the trails, fellow riders and the environment with respect is key to preserving California's off-highway areas for years to come.

Remember – everyone on the trail has a role in creating a safer, more informed off-highway recreation community.

Throughout Fall OHV Safety Week, the OHMVR Division will work with its partners to share safety tips, educational content, videos and activities on social media to raise awareness about trail etiquette and encourage responsible riding. Additionally, several state vehicular recreation areas (SVRAs) such as Oceano Dunes, Prairie City and Clay Pit will be offering free ATV, ROV and motorcycle safety classes — a great opportunity to build confidence and skills. Some SVRAs are also hosting additional special events during Fall Safety Week, such as Junior Ranger programs and a family ride. For information on the free safety classes and other events, visit the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation website for schedules and sign-up information, and check with the SVRA you want to visit. Local OHV parks will also be hosting special events, workshops and OHV safety training.

For more information on OHV Fall Safety Week, resources on OHV safety, or to find an SVRA near you, please visit ohv.parks.ca.gov.

A Big Thank You to Our Partners

The OHMVR Division is grateful to its partners – Tread Lightly! Initiative, California Highway Patrol, California Outdoor Recreation Foundation, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, ATV Safety Institute (ASI), Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA), Motorcycle Industry Council and Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) – for their invaluable support in making Fall OHV Safety Week a success.

About the OHMVR Division

California’s OHMVR Program was created in 1971 out of the critical need to better manage the growing demands for OHV recreation, while fostering respect for private property rights and protecting the state’s natural and cultural resources. Today, there are nine SVRAs across California: Carnegie, Clay Pit, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch, Heber Dunes, Hollister Hills, Hungry Valley, Oceano Dunes, Ocotillo Wells and Prairie City. The OHMVR program also supports safe and responsible OHV recreation beyond the state park system. Since 1971, more than $833 million in grants, managed by the OHMVR Division, have been awarded to federal and local partners, funding acquisition and development, resource protection, safety and education, and law enforcement for OHV recreation. For more information about the OHMVR Division, including grant opportunities, please visit ohv.parks.ca.gov.

In October 2020, the California OHMVR Commission passed a resolution dedicating two weeks of the year to promote and focus on safe and responsible OHV practices.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provide for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.

