Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
| Friday, Dec 20, 2024
ca state parks first day

California State Parks is calling all outdoor enthusiasts to step into the new year with a breath of fresh air. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Parks will host its highly anticipated First Day Hikes, offering over 90 guided hikes at more than 70 of California’s most iconic and breathtaking parks. Whether you’re seeking scenic mountain views, coastal trails or desert landscapes, there’s a hike for everyone to kick-start 2025 with nature, health and a sense of adventure.

A New Year, A New Adventure: Find Your Perfect Hike

First Day Hikes is a national-led effort that encourages individuals and families to experience, with a seasoned guide, the beautiful natural and cultural resources found in the outdoors and inspire them to take advantage of these treasures all year long.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a first-time explorer, the First Day Hikes offer something for everyone as they start the new year. This year’s interactive First Day Hikes webpage (parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes) lets you easily search for hikes by park name, region or by clicking directly on the map. Participants are asked to check the website for any additional hikes or cancellations. Additionally, the webpage provides information on new hiking opportunities around New Year’s Day. For example, Pio Pico State Historic Park will offer a morning hike/stroll on Friday, Jan. 3.

Featured Hikes and More on Jan. 1:

Angel Island State Park: Join State Park interpreters for a 4-mile moderately paced “walk ‘n’ talk” guided hike. Staff will pause along the way to share cultural and natural history on the largest natural island in San Francisco Bay. Expect moderate elevation gain, with some paved and unpaved surfaces, and stairs.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve: Experienced guides will meet participants near the visitor center for an inspiring and rejuvenating walk below towering coast redwoods. The Pioneer Trail is 1.5 miles round trip, ADA accessible, and mostly flat and leveled.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park: Walk among the biggest individual trees on earth, the giant sequoias, with an expert docent. If there is enough snow, participants will be able to use free snowshoes the park provides.

Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA): California’s state parks offer much more than just hikes. Join staff for a first day ride and explore scenic areas of the park. Learn about the animals that live at the SVRA, rider safety, and the topography and geography of the region. Riding difficulty will be based on the participant’s skill level.

Indio Hills Palms Property: Discover naturally occurring California Fan Palm groves in this otherworldly ecosystem. Enjoy a peaceful desert escape that is surprisingly close to the city of Indio. There will be plenty of time for discussion and questions on this casual hike.

Malibu Creek State Park: Join our Junior Ranger Nature Walk with a 2-mile round-trip guided walk along Malibu Creek to the visitor center and explore how plants, animals, and humans (now and historically) are interconnected and dependent on each other. This walk is offered in English and Spanish.

Point Mugu State Park: Participants can enjoy the crisp winter air as they traverse switchbacks, pass native plants, and perhaps spot wildlife along this westernmost starting point of the Backbone Trail during this 5.4-mile hike.

Salt Point State Park: This 2.5-hour hike on an easy-moderate loop trail features otherworldly landscapes of tafoni geology, bishop pine forests, oceanside terraces, and seascapes of pounding surf, deep water, and distant vistas.

A Perfect Start to the Year for Families and Nature Lovers

Most parks require a parking fee for the hike. However, if participants have checked out the California State Library Parks Pass or have qualified for the Golden Bear Pass, they can enter for free at participating parks. Additionally, parents of fourth graders are invited to download the California State Park Adventure Pass that allows free entrance to visit 54 participating park units like Millerton Lake State Recreation Area or Samuel P. Taylor State Park. Learn more about these free passes at parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsForAll.

Plan Ahead for Your Adventure As with any outing, it is important for all participants to recreate responsibly. Below are helpful tips to stay safe during First Day Hikes and all year long:

Know Before You Go: Prior to leaving home, check the status of the park you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded.

Stay home if you are sick.

Play It Safe: Find out what precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. For example, make sure to dress in layers, bring plenty of snacks and water, and wear appropriate hiking shoes.

Leave No Trace: Leave areas better than how you found them by staying on designated trails and packing out all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.

For more safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

Share Your Adventure

Participants can also use apps to stay safe and enhance their outdoor experience with:

what3words: Use the what3words app to communicate precise locations within any of the 280 state parks using just three words. This tool aids dispatchers in emergency situations, enabling assistance to those in need. Share locations with family and friends, and provide directions to events, trails or campsites using this convenient app. To learn more on how the app works, visit parks.ca.gov/what3words.

OuterSpatial: Discover the ultimate guide to California’s state parks with the OuterSpatial app. Navigate through interactive maps, receive real-time updates and stay connected with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Enhance your exploration by monitoring visits, completing challenges like the Passport to Your California State Parks and sharing memorable experiences.

For those who can’t make it to a guided hike, there are 280 state park units to visit to start 2025 in a positive way with family and friends. Find a park near you: parks.ca.gov/Find-a-Park.

Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags: #HikeInto2025, #FirstDayHikes, #HikeWithCAStateParks and #CAStateParks.
