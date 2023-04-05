Parks and Rec Opens Spring Classes for All

Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.

Each season Parks and Recreation teams up with independent instructors all over the county to offer a variety of classes, ranging from arts and recreation to fitness, health and wellness.

Whether looking to learn a skill or language, take up a new hobby or be more active, the programs offers a class for everyone.

Here’s a taste for what types of classes all can join this season:

-Martial Arts including Family Kung Fu, Karate for all levels, Tai Chai Chaun for Seniors, San Do Kai Karate

-Exercise and Fitness including Variety of dance classes, Fitness Group Choreography , Soulful Steps Line Dance, Zumba

-Performing Arts, Music and Dance including Classical Chinese Dance, Adult Country Line Dance, Ballet (multiple ages) and Youth Hip Hop

-Arts and Culture including Knitting & Crochet, Family Artsty Party Children Daily Basic Chinese and Canvas Painting Class

-Sports Programs including Badminton, Introduction to Water Polo, Kayaking Quick Start and Tennis

-Health and Wellness including Sound Bowl Healing Meditation, Yin Yang Yoga, AltaJam and Bicycling Skills 101

-Special Interest Classes including Basic Dog Obedience, Baking 4 Kids, Plant Camp 101, and Spanish Class

To see all the classes click here.

The 24/7 online registration system Active Net manages everyone’s schedule through a single household account. To learn more about Active Net, visit the website.

