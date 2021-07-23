header image

1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
| Friday, Jul 23, 2021
From left to right: Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line, Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises President and Arnold Donald, President & CEO Carnival Corporation & plc in front of Majestic Princess in the Port of Seattle. Courtesy Photo

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – To kick off its return to service in the U.S., Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on Friday, July 23.

Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, and Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, spoke to what the positive multidimensional impact the resumption of cruising means to Seattle, the local community and Alaska.

Holland America Line will kick off its Alaska season with Nieuw Amsterdam setting sail Saturday, July 24, and Princess Cruises will follow with Majestic Princess sailing on Sunday, July 25.

Each line will operate ten cruises sailing out of Seattle through September. This marks the return to cruising and Alaska for both lines, which combined have more than 125 years of experience bringing cruisers to The Great Land. Historically, one in two guests who cruise to Alaska sail on Princess or Holland America.

Both cruise lines have been homeporting out of the Port of Seattle for more than 20 years. Operationally, each ship visit directly contributes more than $364,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending during a full season.

Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships to 380 destinations around the globe. Princess celebrates more than 50 years sailing to Alaska, bringing more guests to the Great Land than any other cruise line.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 400 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
To kick off its return to service in the U.S., Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on Friday, July 23.
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths and 2,767 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,192 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
Green Santa Clarita is excited to launch a newly redesigned website filled with valuable resources and programming for Santa Clarita residents and businesses looking to live more sustainably.
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36).
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, has authored a motion to create a Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness that, if approved, will provide guidance and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on reforms to solve the homelessness crisis throughout Los Angeles County.
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
The Child and Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of 63 nonprofits receiving part of the $750,000 in grant awards from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, as a part of the County's Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program.
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
After several fires in the Santa Clarita Valley this past week, everyone from utility representatives to fire officials to meteorologists is reminding residents that, due to unusually dry weather during fire season, they should have their Ready! Set! Go! plans ready to go.
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
LACoFD Fire Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Stevenson Ranch Altercation
A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Stevenson Ranch earlier this month.
LACoFD Fire Captain Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Stevenson Ranch Altercation
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Mayor Bill Miranda spoke directly with the committee recommending the transfer of violent juvenile offenders to Camps Scott and Scudder on Wednesday, saying the move required more environmental impact reports and public outreach.
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
State Schools Chief Hosts First American Indian Education Oversight Committee Meeting Since 2017
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Wednesday the first American Indian Education Oversight Committee (AIEOC) meeting since 2017.
State Schools Chief Hosts First American Indian Education Oversight Committee Meeting Since 2017
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced that Logix Federal Credit Union will continue to sponsor the hospital's Foundation Palliative Care Teddy Bear program. 
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven new deaths and 2,551 new cases and of COVID-19, with 29,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination. 
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system.  
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires. 
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Business leaders of the Valley Industry Association gathered Tuesday afternoon to receive an update from the City of Santa Clarita about the city’s economic development activity.
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
