header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
| Friday, Dec 15, 2023
princess cruise captans

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.

Captain Gennaro Arma, who currently serves as the newbuild site lead for the construction of both Sun Princess and Star Princess, will be master of the 17th Princess ship when she debuts in summer 2025, bringing her into service from the shipyard. When Captain Arma is on leave, Commodore Nick Nash will take over the navigation and leadership of Star Princess.

“It is my privilege to introduce and congratulate the masters of the stunning new Star Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Captain Arma and Commodore Nash have remarkable histories with Princess, and will provide great experience and excellent leadership on our newest vessel.”

Commodore Nick Nash, a 33-year veteran of Princess Cruises, was promoted to the rank of commodore of the line’s global fleet in 2020. He currently serves as captain of Enchanted Princess, having navigated the ship out of the Fincantieri shipyard for the first time. Commodore Nash first joined the company in 1989 and was promoted to staff captain in 1997. In 2002, he became captain and has been at the helm of many Princess vessels. Commodore Nash also has served as President of the Nautical Institute and after two years now serves on the council. He was awarded the United Kingdom’s Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service in 2018. He is a Chartered Master Mariner, a Fellow of The Nautical Institute, The Royal Institute of Navigation, The Royal Geographical Society and a Younger Brother of Trinity House.

Captain Gennaro Arma has always been passionate about the sea. He began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Cadet and moved up the ranks achieving his first command as Captain of Sea Princess in 2015, where he navigated the ship on two world cruises. He took the helm of Diamond Princess in 2018 and in 2020 and was honored with the recognition of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the highest of the orders of the Italian Republic, and selected among the 20 most influential Italian characters of the year by Vanity Fair in December 2020. Arma has also received the title of Magister of Amalfi Civilization for the Byzantine New Year, the Emanuela Loi award for courage, and the Assarmatori prize from the Italian maritime association awarded by the Minister of Transportation. He most recently served as captain of Discovery Princess. He was born in Sorrento, Italy, where he lives with his wife Mariana and his son Diego.

Star Princess makes her debut in August 2025, with cruises on sale now.

For more information visit www.princess.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-15-2023 Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
12-15-2023 Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
12-11-2023 Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
12-11-2023 Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
12-08-2023 Carolers at Valencia Town Center Bring Holiday Cheer
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
The Santa Clarita City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 celebrated outgoing Mayor Jason Gibbs as he gave up the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth. Smyth was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Clarita for the fifth time.
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.  
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
SCVNews.com
%d