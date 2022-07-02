header image

1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
Public Health Aligns Monkeypox Vaccination Efforts with Federal Strategy
| Friday, Jul 1, 2022
Monkeypox

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is aligning with the federal nationwide monkeypox vaccination strategy. Although doses of the vaccine are limited, the strategy will provide protection to those most at risk of monkeypox infection. To date, Public Health has administered nearly 800 vaccine doses to residents who were contacts of confirmed cases.

As of July 1 there have been 34 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in L.A. County.

In alignment with the nationwide strategy, the JYNNEOS vaccine is being offered to the following L.A. County residents at high risk of exposure to confirmed monkeypox cases:

Persons confirmed by Public Health to have high- or intermediate-risk contact with a confirmed monkeypox case;
Persons who attended an event/venue where there was high risk of exposure to an individual with confirmed monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Public Health will work with event/venue organizers to identify persons who may have been present and at risk of exposure while at the venue.

Public Health will either directly communicate to attendees or with the assistance of event/venue organizers to notify attendees of their possible exposure and provide details on where to access the JYNNEOS vaccine.

With the JYNNEOS vaccine supply extremely limited in the United States, residents who have not been contacted by Public Health are not able to be vaccinated at this time. As vaccine supply increases, Public Health will align with the federal strategy of administering the monkeypox vaccine to others in high-risk groups.

Monkeypox, an uncommon disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, is rarely fatal. Monkeypox can spread when a person has close contact with a person infected with monkeypox virus or when a person comes in contact with materials (e.g., bedding, towels) that are contaminated with the virus. The monkeypox virus can also spread from animals to people.

The monkeypox virus can spread by:

–Touching monkeypox lesions on a person’s skin

–Touching contaminated objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, towels), and surfaces that have been in contact with someone with monkeypox

–Coming into contact with respiratory droplets or secretions from the eyes, nose, and mouth from a person with monkeypox

L.A. County encourages persons who experience symptoms consistent with monkeypox such as characteristic rashes or lesions, persons who traveled to countries where monkeypox cases have been reported or persons who have had close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has a similar rash or received a diagnosis of suspected or confirmed monkeypox, to contact their health care provider for a risk assessment. Those who do not have a regular provider should call 2-1-1 for assistance.

For more information, please visit: Public Health Monkeypox.

