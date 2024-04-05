Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.

“As we anticipate viewing the solar eclipse, I urge everyone to prioritize their eye safety. The sun’s powerful rays can cause serious eye damage if you look directly at it during an eclipse,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “By following simple precautions and using certified eclipse glasses and avoiding direct sun gazing, we can safely enjoy this amazing natural phenomenon.”

In Los Angeles County, residents are expected to see a partial eclipse.

Residents can enjoy the eclipse while keeping their eyes safe by abiding by the following guidelines:

Do not look directly at the sun.

Wear eclipse glasses, or solar viewers, with certified solar filters and ensure lenses are in good condition. To learn more about proper eye protection and find suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters, visit the American Astronomical Society. Free eclipse glasses are also available at select Los Angeles Public Libraries.

Do not use sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes.

Always supervise children using solar viewers.

Use a pinhole viewer to view the eclipse indirectly without looking at the sun. Instructions on how to do this are on this website.

Monday is projected to be a sunny day in Los Angeles County. If residents are outside to view the eclipse, Public Health advises people to also wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to protect their skin.

Residents can also view a livestream of the eclipse on NASA’s and Griffith Observatory’s websites.

The Los Angeles County libraries are hosting solar eclipse events and activities starting this weekend. For a list, click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...