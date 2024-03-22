header image

March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
| Friday, Mar 22, 2024
World_TB_Day_2021_0219_Blue_White_

As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.

In Los Angeles County there has been a steady rise in TB cases over the last three years. Last year’s 542 new cases were a 3.6% increase from 523 cases in 2022. California saw an even larger uptick with 2,113 new TB cases last year, a 15% increase from 1,842 cases in 2022.

Vulnerable individuals, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who are living with HIV, are at greater risk of TB infection.

Since 2017, a trend of increased TB disease in people living with HIV has been reported in Los Angeles County. People living with HIV, who are also infected with TB, have a 30% or greater risk of progressing to active TB, if both diseases are untreated. Early TB diagnosis and treatment can save lives and stop the spread of TB.

Testing and clinical care for tuberculosis is available at 11 Public Health centers across the County, or through community medical providers. Last year, Public Health provided more than 950 consultations for diagnosis, treatment, and hospital discharges for possible and confirmed TB cases. Public Health also provided more than 10,000 food gift cards, 70 gas cards and more than 4,000 nights of housing for those receiving TB services.

“In Los Angeles County we are paving the way for residents – including the most vulnerable – to access the clinical care needed to find and treat diseases such as tuberculosis,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we see a rise in cases, Public Health has been vigilant about detecting and responding to TB outbreaks and cases across many communities, including our residents with unstable housing, refugees, and newcomers from Ukraine, Mexico, and other countries.”

In Los Angeles County, several landmarks will be lit up in red on March 24 to commemorate World TB Day. The landmarks include:

Los Angeles City Hall

The Sixth Street bridge

Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

The entrance columns at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads among people sharing the same air space. TB typically affects the lungs, but it may also affect the brain, kidneys, or the spine. Symptoms include feeling sick or weak, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. TB disease of the lungs includes symptoms of coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood. When a person with tuberculosis disease coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings, the TB germs can stay in the air for several hours, infecting others.

Many individuals do not know they are infected because TB can be dormant—or latent—for many years. For many people with a latent tuberculosis infection, the TB germs are dormant in their body; the germs have not yet made them sick, and these people are not yet contagious. If the TB germs become active and multiply, the infection can spread to others and cause serious illness or death. Latent TB can be treated with well-tolerated medications to prevent progression to life-threatening tuberculosis.

Public Health encourages residents to learn about, and recognize, tuberculosis so that they “Think. Test. Treat.”

Testing is crucial to identify a latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) and to start early treatment to prevent the onset of tuberculosis disease.

To improve testing processes for LA County residents, Public Health recently revised guidance for TB testing in two areas. This guidance includes an LA County TB risk assessment now fully aligned with the California Department of Public Health as well as instructions for families to more easily complete K-12 student school entry and volunteer testing.

To get tested, visit Public Health’s TB Control program website, talk to your healthcare provider, or if you don’t have health insurance visit this website.

Testing and treatment are available at all Public Health Center clinics.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’

Friday, Mar 22, 2024
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day

Friday, Mar 22, 2024
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website

Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee

Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month

Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Dymystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state. 
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
