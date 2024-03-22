As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day

As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.

In Los Angeles County there has been a steady rise in TB cases over the last three years. Last year’s 542 new cases were a 3.6% increase from 523 cases in 2022. California saw an even larger uptick with 2,113 new TB cases last year, a 15% increase from 1,842 cases in 2022.

Vulnerable individuals, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who are living with HIV, are at greater risk of TB infection.

Since 2017, a trend of increased TB disease in people living with HIV has been reported in Los Angeles County. People living with HIV, who are also infected with TB, have a 30% or greater risk of progressing to active TB, if both diseases are untreated. Early TB diagnosis and treatment can save lives and stop the spread of TB.

Testing and clinical care for tuberculosis is available at 11 Public Health centers across the County, or through community medical providers. Last year, Public Health provided more than 950 consultations for diagnosis, treatment, and hospital discharges for possible and confirmed TB cases. Public Health also provided more than 10,000 food gift cards, 70 gas cards and more than 4,000 nights of housing for those receiving TB services.

“In Los Angeles County we are paving the way for residents – including the most vulnerable – to access the clinical care needed to find and treat diseases such as tuberculosis,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we see a rise in cases, Public Health has been vigilant about detecting and responding to TB outbreaks and cases across many communities, including our residents with unstable housing, refugees, and newcomers from Ukraine, Mexico, and other countries.”

In Los Angeles County, several landmarks will be lit up in red on March 24 to commemorate World TB Day. The landmarks include:

Los Angeles City Hall

The Sixth Street bridge

Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

The entrance columns at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads among people sharing the same air space. TB typically affects the lungs, but it may also affect the brain, kidneys, or the spine. Symptoms include feeling sick or weak, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. TB disease of the lungs includes symptoms of coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood. When a person with tuberculosis disease coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings, the TB germs can stay in the air for several hours, infecting others.

Many individuals do not know they are infected because TB can be dormant—or latent—for many years. For many people with a latent tuberculosis infection, the TB germs are dormant in their body; the germs have not yet made them sick, and these people are not yet contagious. If the TB germs become active and multiply, the infection can spread to others and cause serious illness or death. Latent TB can be treated with well-tolerated medications to prevent progression to life-threatening tuberculosis.

Public Health encourages residents to learn about, and recognize, tuberculosis so that they “Think. Test. Treat.”

Testing is crucial to identify a latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) and to start early treatment to prevent the onset of tuberculosis disease.

To improve testing processes for LA County residents, Public Health recently revised guidance for TB testing in two areas. This guidance includes an LA County TB risk assessment now fully aligned with the California Department of Public Health as well as instructions for families to more easily complete K-12 student school entry and volunteer testing.

To get tested, visit Public Health’s TB Control program website, talk to your healthcare provider, or if you don’t have health insurance visit this website.

Testing and treatment are available at all Public Health Center clinics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...